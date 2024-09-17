Laboratories to Optimize Digital Health

Presenter

Adam Haim, Ph.D.

Division of Services and Intervention Research

Goal

The goal of this concept is to continue to foster research collaborations between academic researchers and digital health technology developers to test strategies to increase the reach, efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of digital mental health interventions. Research is also needed to optimize existing technology and understand factors related to engagement and sustainability of digital health platforms.

Rationale

Digital health technology offers unprecedented opportunities to help consumers, clinicians, and researchers measure, manage, and improve health. These tools also have the potential to improve our understanding of mental illness across the lifespan, track the course of illnesses and recovery, and provide and enhance mental health care. Most importantly, digital health interventions offer the potential to bridge the treatment gap and provide evidence-based interventions to the many individuals who currently are unable to access treatment.



Over the last decade, NIMH has supported the development and testing of digital health technology, with a focus on establishing the efficacy of digital health assessments and interventions. This research has demonstrated that digital health technology can be used to passively monitor clinical states and reduce symptoms. However, with few exceptions, most NIMH-funded research in digital health technology has focused on efficacy with less emphasis on effectiveness and dissemination. In contrast to the federally funded mental health research, the pace of commercial technology development moves rapidly. Over the last five years, commercially available digital health platforms for mental health have gained considerable traction in the marketplace. Current estimates suggest that greater than 25% of commercially available digital health apps focus on mental health and a significant cross section of consumers are regularly utilizing digital health technology to access treatment for mental health. As digital health technology for mental health is being increasingly used to provide standalone self-managed interventions and/or to supplement in-person treatment, well-designed research is necessary to evaluate the effectiveness of existing digital health technology.

This initiative would encourage research that promotes partnerships between academic investigators digital health companies. These partnerships will enable research to be conducted with large samples of participants and will leverage existing digital health platform infrastructure. It is expected that these partnerships will enable both nimble studies to rapidly test ideas and conduct exploratory research as well pragmatic trials of digital health interventions. The general scope of research would include developing and testing: