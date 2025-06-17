Presenter

Suzanne Garcia, Ph.D.

Division of Neuroscience and Basic Behavioral Science

Goal

The goal of this concept is to support the extension of the Accelerating Medicines Partnership® Schizophrenia (AMP® SCZ) Data Processing, Analysis and Coordination Center to complete final data processing and analysis required to complete the study.

Rationale

AMP SCZ is a high-profile public-private partnership in schizophrenia. The study is focused on developing and implementing a set of tools to create multimodal algorithms that distinguish trajectories and endpoints in individuals at risk for developing schizophrenia such as conversion, remission, and unremitted symptoms. Valid biomarkers, clinical assessment tools, and algorithms would have a significant positive impact on clinical trials of novel interventions for this relatively understudied population.

The AMP SCZ initiative is leveraging a large investment from NIMH and public-private partners to conduct the most comprehensive, longitudinal study in individuals at risk for schizophrenia. Over 2,617 study participants have been recruited into the study. Study participants will be assessed longitudinally for up to 24 months. Measures include clinical assessments, cognitive, neurophysiology, neuroimaging, genetics and fluid biomarkers, speech and facial expression, and digital assessments.

All participants have completed baseline to month 2 timepoints but the collection of the full data set will not be completed until June 2027. A reissue of the Data Processing Analysis Coordination Center is needed to ensure continuity of data processing, real-time quality assurance/quality control pipelines, and completion of the primary analyses of the full data set. A reissue would enable the AMP SCZ initiative to deliver on its large investments to validate biomarkers, clinical measures, and algorithms for use in clinical trials of novel interventions. All data generated from the study will be shared as a resource for the broader research community via the NIMH Data Archive.