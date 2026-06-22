AIDS Research Centers (ARCs) and Developmental AIDS Research Centers (D-ARCs) on Mental Health and HIV/AIDS

Presenter

Christopher Gordon, Ph.D.

Division of AIDS Research (DAR)

Goal

This concept seeks to support the NIMH AIDS Research Centers program, including D-ARCs and ARCs. The Centers aim to capitalize on their coordinated infrastructure to advance high-impact, interdisciplinary HIV/AIDS research, including at the intersection of HIV/AIDS and mental health, that is relevant to the NIMH DAR mission.

Rationale

The ARC program supports innovative research across basic, neuro-HIV, behavioral and social, developmental, clinical, translational, implementation science, and data science domains. The Centers foster scientific collaboration, accelerate innovation, and strengthen dissemination of research advances to implementing agencies, affected communities, and other stakeholders. NIMH AIDS Research Centers support research that addresses the most current research priorities in the field. The proposed Center priorities should foster the highest priority research that aligns with the National HIV/AIDS Strategy, the NIH Office of AIDS Research (OAR) strategic plan, and the NIMH Strategic Plan with respect to HIV research, particularly with a focus in neuro-HIV, HIV behavioral science, and mental health.

ARCs and D-ARCs are expected to make several important contributions. First, Centers should demonstrate excellence and leadership in thematic areas that capitalize on the expertise of key leaders/affiliated investigators. In this way, ARC-affiliated scientists serve as thought leaders who can guide the field in new directions in HIV prevention, treatment, and cure research based on the accumulating scientific evidence. Second, given that the Centers provide infrastructural and core services support, their investigators are expected to conduct research that will address key scientific questions. Third, Centers are expected to provide mentoring for the next generation of HIV neuro and behavioral scientists.

ARCs are a critical component of the Division’s overall strategy and support the NIMH mission. The Centers play a key role in the expansion of HIV implementation science and data science activities to support the Federal-wide End the HIV Epidemic (EHE) activities. The NIH OAR has also recently identified implementation science as critical to the NIH’s overall HIV strategic efforts, with the support of the NIH Director and Health and Human Services leadership. NIMH AIDS Research Centers will continue to play a vital role in these efforts, supporting research towards the EHE goals for HIV diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and response pillars.