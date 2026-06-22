Presenter

Eric Murphy, Ph.D.

Division of Translational Research

Goal

This concept continues the successful NIMH Biobehavioral Research Awards for Innovative New Scientists (NIMH BRAINS) program that encourages potentially transformative high-risk, high-reward research from exceptional early stage investigators. The NIMH BRAINS program focuses on research priorities and gap areas identified in the NIMH Strategic Plan for Research.

Rationale

The NIMH BRAINS award supports the research and career advancement of outstanding, exceptionally productive scientists in the early, formative stages of their careers. This program assists early stage investigators in launching an innovative basic, translational, clinical, or services research program that holds the potential to profoundly transform the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of mental illness.

The NIMH BRAINS projects are distinguishable from most other research grants. To support high-risk, high-reward research, projects do not require preliminary data. The projects emphasize career goals of the recipient relevant to the mission of the NIMH, active participation of an external advisory committee, and institutional commitment to actively support research program development. Research projects will be expected to directly address the goals and objectives of the NIMH Strategic Plan for Research and to have a clear impact on the understanding of the pathophysiology, trajectories, effective treatment, and/or prevention of mental illnesses.

By supporting exceptionally creative investigators with highly innovative research ideas, and by incorporating structural mechanisms that improve the likelihood of successfully completing these ambitious projects, the NIMH BRAINS awards seek to propel the early careers of promising mental health researchers towards becoming leaders in the field.