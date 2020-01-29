Reddit “Ask Me Anything” with Dr. Margaret Grabb – NIMH’s Small Business Research Programs

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:00―12:00 PM EST

About SBIR and STTR Programs

The U.S. Congress created the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which require eligible governmental agencies to set aside a percentage of their extramural budget so that domestic small businesses can engage in federal research and development (R&D) that has a strong potential for technology commercialization. The SBIR and STTR programs at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) aim to support small businesses in developing technologies that can advance the mission of the Institute, including basic neuroscience research, translational and clinical research, clinical diagnosis and treatment, and in the dissemination and implementation of evidence-based research on mental disorders.

Event Details

NIMH’s SBIR and STTR program coordinator, Dr. Margaret Grabb will participate in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) event on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. This event is intended for academic entrepreneurs and small businesses to ask Dr. Grabb about these funding programs, as well as how and when to apply. Dr. Grabb will answer questions from the u/NIMH_AMA user profile.

About Reddit

Reddit is a collection of online message boards where people can hold discussions. The Reddit website is composed of a large number of “subreddits” focused on particular themes. The host of this Reddit event is the “Ask Me Anything” subreddit (r/IAmA/). Through a Reddit account, you can post your thoughts or questions to the discussion page. Reddit users can also “upvote” specific comments or questions they find particularly interesting, causing them to rise to the top of the message board. In this way, the best contributions to the conversation become the most visible.