Virtual Workshop: Transforming the Practice of Mental Health Care
Date/Time:
Location: Webinar
On April 2, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will host a virtual workshop on Transforming the Practice of Mental Health Care. This workshop will bring together a group of visionary thinkers to brainstorm how big data and artificial intelligence can transform care for individuals living with mental illness.
The workshop will pose questions such as:
- How can electronic health records, combined with mobile trackers, biomarkers, genomics, imaging, and physiology, be meaningfully combined to inform treatment recommendations for patients?
- How can we create an environment where multi-modal data are used to create clinical decision support software that can learn over time?
- What are the strengths and challenges of existing efforts in mental health and other fields of health care, to use big data and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes?
- What public/private partnerships will be required to realize this vision, and how can NIMH help?
- What are the ethical issues involved in using artificial intelligence in mental health care?
- What level of evidence will be needed to support approvals by regulatory agencies and by payors?
Please register online to attend this free virtual meeting.