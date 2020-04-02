Virtual Workshop: Transforming the Practice of Mental Health Care

Date/Time: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:00―2:30 PM ET

Location: Webinar

On April 2, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will host a virtual workshop on Transforming the Practice of Mental Health Care. This workshop will bring together a group of visionary thinkers to brainstorm how big data and artificial intelligence can transform care for individuals living with mental illness.

The workshop will pose questions such as:

How can electronic health records, combined with mobile trackers, biomarkers, genomics, imaging, and physiology, be meaningfully combined to inform treatment recommendations for patients?

How can we create an environment where multi-modal data are used to create clinical decision support software that can learn over time?

What are the strengths and challenges of existing efforts in mental health and other fields of health care, to use big data and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes?

What public/private partnerships will be required to realize this vision, and how can NIMH help?

What are the ethical issues involved in using artificial intelligence in mental health care?

What level of evidence will be needed to support approvals by regulatory agencies and by payors?

Please register online to attend this free virtual meeting.