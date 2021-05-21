Experts Discuss Borderline Personality Disorder

Date/Time: Friday, May 21, 2021, 1:30–2:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

In recognition of National Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month in May, NIMH hosted a livestream event on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Stephen O’Connor, Ph.D., chief of the Suicide Prevention Research Program in the NIMH Division of Services and Intervention Research, moderated the discussion with NIMH grantees Stephanie D. Stepp, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology at the University of Pittsburgh, and Shireen L. Rizvi, Ph.D., ABPP, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at Rutgers University. Experts discussed the signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatments, and the latest research on borderline personality disorder. Also, experts discussed some of the challenges that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has presented for individuals living with borderline personality disorder and other mental illnesses.

Recording

Watch the recording.

Read transcript.