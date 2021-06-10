Gender Differences in Bipolar Disorder Across the Life Span Through an Intersectional Lens

Date/Time: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 1:00–2:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: NIMH Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity

On June 10, 2021, NIMH will host a webinar on Gender Differences in Bipolar Disorder Across the Life Span Through an Intersectional Lens.

The webinar will provide an overview of bipolar disorder within the context of an intersectionality lens and highlight NIMH-funded research in this area with a focus on customizing combination therapeutic interventions for historically marginalized women and men who are at risk for or living with bipolar disorder.

Registration

Registration for this free online event is required.

More Information

https://www.odwdwebinars.org/