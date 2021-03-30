NIMH Livestream Event: Bipolar Disorder in Adolescents and Young Adults

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 1:00–1:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual

In recognition of World Bipolar Day, NIMH hosted a livestream event on bipolar disorder in adolescents and young adults on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET.

Bipolar disorder is not the same as the typical ups and downs every kid goes through. The mood swings are more extreme and accompanied by changes in sleep, energy level, and the ability to think clearly. While bipolar disorder is far less common than depression in adolescents, it can be extremely impairing and is associated with a high risk for suicide if untreated. Bipolar disorder can be particularly difficult to diagnose in adolescents as they are already experiencing mood swings related to puberty and hormonal changes. The symptoms of bipolar disorder often mirror those of other mental disorders like attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

During the event, clinical psychologist and chief of the Child and Adolescent Psychosocial Interventions Research Program at NIMH, Mary Rooney, Ph.D., discussed the signs and symptoms, proper diagnosis, and treatments for bipolar disorder in adolescents and young adults. Also, Dr. Rooney discussed some of the challenges that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has presented for individuals living with bipolar disorder and other mental illnesses.

Watch the recording.

