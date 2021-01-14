NIMH Livestream Event: Managing Stress and Anxiety

Date/Time: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 1:00―1:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Everyone experiences stress from time to time, and it is normal to experience a range of emotions, including fear, anxiety, and grief. However, long-term stress can impact your health. The added uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is also stressful for many people.

People who suffer from anxiety disorders may also be experiencing a heightened level of anxiety. For those who suffer from an anxiety disorder, the anxiety does not go away and can get worse over time if not treated.

To kick-off the new year, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) hosted a livestream event on managing stress and anxiety on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET. During this event, Krystal Lewis, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist at NIMH, discussed coping techniques on how to maintain your mental health during the pandemic and when to get professional help.

Participating is easy.

Watch the livestream event on NIMH’s Facebook or Twitter feeds. You must have either a Facebook or Twitter account to watch.

or Twitter feeds. You must have either a Facebook or Twitter account to watch. Follow NIMH on Facebook or Twitter for updates on the livestream event and other information about mental health research.

Refresh NIMH’s Facebook or Twitter feeds at 1 p.m. ET on January 14 to watch the livestream discussion.

Event recording

Watch the recording.

Note: The experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult with a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454.