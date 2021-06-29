Strength in the Face of Challenge: Youth Suicide Prevention Research Among the White Mountain Apache and the Navajo Nation in the Time of COVID-19

Date/Time: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 3:00–4:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: NIMH Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity

On June 29, 2021, NIMH will host the webinar Strength in the Face of Challenge: Youth Suicide Prevention Research Among the White Mountain Apache and the Navajo Nation in the time of COVID-19.

The first part of the webinar will showcase the NIMH’s commitment to community-based youth suicide prevention research with the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The webinar will show the complexity and duration of NIMH funding in this area, the ways in which the different studies are integrated, and how this line of research has progressed over a long-term tribal-academic partnership with Johns Hopkins University.

The second part of the webinar will describe the NIMH-funded regional research hub (U19), which blends a Western culturally adapted, evidence-based risk reduction approach with a culturally grounded protective factor-based intervention to reduce the burden of youth suicide, in a rigorous randomized controlled trial that allows understanding of which combinations of interventions work best for whom.

Registration for this free online event is required.

More Information

