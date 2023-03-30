Facebook Live: Bipolar Disorder in Adults
In recognition of World Bipolar Day, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) hosted a Facebook Live event on bipolar disorder in adults.
People with bipolar disorder experience unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. Although symptoms may come and go, bipolar disorder usually requires lifelong treatment and does not go away on its own. Bipolar disorder can be an important factor in suicide, job loss, ability to function, and family discord. However, proper treatment can lead to better functioning and improved quality of life.
During the event, NIMH experts Francis J. McMahon, M.D., chief of the Human Genetics Branch, and Kathleen R. Merikangas, Ph.D., chief of the Genetic Epidemiology Research Branch, led a discussion on the signs and symptoms, risk factors, treatments, and the latest NIMH-supported research in this area.
