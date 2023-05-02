FY2024 Individually Measured Phenotypes to Advance Computational Translation in Mental Health (IMPACT-MH): U01 and U24 NOFOs Technical Assistance Teleconference
Date
Location
Overview
The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) has released two Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) related to a new initiative, Individually Measured Phenotypes to Advance Computational Translation in Mental Health (IMPACT-MH). These two funding opportunities are intended to encourage and support research that uses behavioral measures and computational methods to define novel clinical signatures that can be used for individual-level prediction and clinical decision making in mental disorders. This technical assistance teleconference highlighted basic information about the U01 and U24 funding opportunities and answered general and audience member questions.
Recording
Sponsored by
The NIMH RDoC Unit
More Information
- Q&A session
- For more information, please contact Jenni Pacheco, Ph.D., RDoC scientific program manager