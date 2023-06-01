Mental Health Equity and the Power of Self-Care
In recognition of Juneteenth, the NIH Eight Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) co-hosted a webinar on mental health equity. NIMH Director Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., and NIMH Clinical Psychologist Krystal M. Lewis, Ph.D., discussed inequities in risk and care for mental illnesses and the impact and intersection of trauma and racism. They also discussed how to identify and address mental health concerns for yourself or a loved one.
Mia Rochelle Lowden, Ph.D., Chief Diversity Officer at the National Institute of Nursing Research, led an interactive Q&A session at the end of the discussion. This webinar is part of Juneteenth 2023: 19 Days of Wellness.
National Institute of Mental Health and NIH Eight Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE)