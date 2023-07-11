Technical Assistance Webinar: Precision Mental Health: Develop Tools to Inform Treatment Selection in Depression (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional)
Date
July 11, 2023
Location
Virtual
Overview
A technical assistance webinar was held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Precision Mental Health: Develop Tools to Inform Treatment Selection in Depression (UG3/UH3 Clinical Trial Optional) . National Institute of Mental Health staff answered questions related to this NOFO. This phased NOFO aims to create a pipeline to accelerate the development and early validation of predictive tools and biomarkers to inform individual-level treatment selection among two or more existing therapeutics for depression.
Recording
Sponsored by
Division of Translational Research