75th Anniversary Symposium: Inspiration and Aspiration: Future Perspectives in Mental Health Research

75th Anniversary

Date and Time

September 20, 2024
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual and in-person at the National Archives Building (701 Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C.)

Overview

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting its third and final symposium, “Inspiration and Aspiration: Future Perspectives in Mental Health Research.”

This symposium features dynamic presentations by rising stars and trailblazers in the scientific community. This exciting event offers a unique opportunity to explore diverse perspectives and creative approaches to mental health challenges. Join us for a day of enlightening discussions about the cutting-edge advances that are shaping the future of mental health research.

Registration

This symposium is free, and registration is required for both virtual and in-person attendance .

  • In-person attendance will be limited, therefore, any requests for in-person attendance after the event reaches capacity will be placed on a waitlist.
  • If you are unable to join in person, a virtual option is available.
  • A recording of the event will be posted on the NIMH website.

Contact

For logistical or programmatic questions, please email the event organizer at nimhcelebrates75@mail.nih.gov.

More information

