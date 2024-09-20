75th Anniversary Symposium: Inspiration and Aspiration: Future Perspectives in Mental Health Research
75th Anniversary
Date and Time
9:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting its third and final symposium, “Inspiration and Aspiration: Future Perspectives in Mental Health Research.”
This symposium features dynamic presentations by rising stars and trailblazers in the scientific community. This exciting event offers a unique opportunity to explore diverse perspectives and creative approaches to mental health challenges. Join us for a day of enlightening discussions about the cutting-edge advances that are shaping the future of mental health research.
Registration
This symposium is free, and registration is required for both virtual and in-person attendance .
- In-person attendance will be limited, therefore, any requests for in-person attendance after the event reaches capacity will be placed on a waitlist.
- If you are unable to join in person, a virtual option is available.
- A recording of the event will be posted on the NIMH website.
Contact
For logistical or programmatic questions, please email the event organizer at nimhcelebrates75@mail.nih.gov.