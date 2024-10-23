Community Conversation Webinar Series: Is Your Kid Often Angry, Cranky, Irritable?

Date and Time October 23, 2024

12:00–1:00 p.m. ET Location Virtual Register for This Webinar

Overview

Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) is a condition in which children or adolescents experience ongoing irritability, anger, and frequent, intense temper outbursts. Many children go through periods of moodiness, but children with DMDD experience severe symptoms and often have significant problems at home and school.

This webinar will explore the following areas:

Identifying Irritability: Learn how to recognize the signs of DMDD and differentiate it from typical mood swings.

Learn how to recognize the signs of DMDD and differentiate it from typical mood swings. Strategies for Families: Discover practical approaches and coping strategies to support your child and manage daily challenges.

Discover practical approaches and coping strategies to support your child and manage daily challenges. When to Seek Help: Understand when it's crucial to seek professional support and how to navigate the path to getting help.

Understand when it's crucial to seek professional support and how to navigate the path to getting help. Treatment Options: Explore current treatment options available for DMDD and how they can be tailored to individual needs.

Explore current treatment options available for DMDD and how they can be tailored to individual needs. NIMH-Supported Research: Gain insight into ongoing research funded by NIMH, focusing on improving treatments and discovering new interventions for managing irritability and temper outbursts.

This webinar is designed for parents, caregivers, and educators who want to understand better and address the needs of children with DMDD. Equip yourself with knowledge and resources to make a positive difference in your child’s life.

About the speaker

Ramaris German, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist in the NIMH Intramural Research Program’s Neuroscience and Novel Therapeutics Unit. With extensive experience across institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania and NYU-Bellevue Hospital Center, Dr. German’s research focuses on mood disorders, psychotherapy processes, and evidence-based practices. As a Dominican Republic immigrant, she is dedicated to addressing diversity, health disparities, and stigma. Previously, she trained therapists in cognitive behavioral therapy to enhance mental health services for underserved communities. Currently, Dr. German works on developing novel psychotherapeutic treatments for severe irritability in youth with DMDD.

About the Community Conversations Webinar Series

This is a series of educational, evidence-based webinars focusing on important mental health topics for the public. Our objective is to generate meaningful dialogue with the audience and provide them with the most current mental health information and research findings.

Registration

This webinar is free. Registration is not required but encouraged .

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, the Intramural Research Program, Emotion and Development Branch (E & D)

Contact

For questions, please contact Kalene DeHaut.