Disability, Equity, and Mental Health Research Webinar Series: Transforming Mental Health Disability Research Through Lived Experience Leadership and Co-Production

Date August 8, 2024 Location Virtual

Overview

This webinar introduced a range of approaches to meaningfully integrate individuals with lived experiences of psychiatric disabilities into mental health research.

Nev Jones, Ph.D. , discussed proven methods of integration and co-creation, including co-production, integration, and co-leadership, and highlighted ways in which the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) research portfolio would benefit from greater emphasis on and high standards for meaningful inclusion.

Recording

Read the transcript.

About the speaker

Dr. Jones is an assistant professor in the School of Social Work at the University of Pittsburgh, and an interdisciplinary mental health services researcher focused on serious mental illness (SMI). Dr. Jones' work is grounded in her personal and family experiences of schizophrenia and associated experiences with public sector mental health services. She has been a steadfast champion of participatory methods and the integration and co-leadership of individuals and families directly impacted by psychiatric disability in research, policy, and implementation. She currently leads studies focused on early psychosis, community-based SMI services, civil commitment, and poverty and unemployment.

About the Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity’s Disability, Equity, and Mental Health Research Webinar Series

The Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity is hosting a Disability, Equity, and Mental Health Research Webinar Series, which focuses on exploring the health disparities experienced by people with disability. These include disparities in mental health outcomes, which can be further compounded for those with intersecting identities. This webinar series brings together researchers, advocates, and people with lived experience to discuss the intersection of disability, mental health, and race and ethnicity. There will be a special emphasis on how disability intersects with other health disparities populations to contribute to mental health outcomes and ways to increase equity, accessibility, and inclusion and reduce disparities. Additionally, the series explores the notion of mental health conditions as a disability and considers the viewpoints of those with lived experience.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity