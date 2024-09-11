Livestream Event: Suicide Prevention in Health Care Settings
Date
September 11, 2024
Location
Virtual
Overview
In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month in September, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) hosted a livestream event on suicide prevention in health care settings.
Suicide is a major cause of death in the United States, and many people at risk of suicide don’t get the mental health care they need. In many cases, people see a health care provider in the weeks or months before a suicide attempt, making medical settings like emergency rooms and doctor’s offices key points for prevention and intervention.
The event covered:
- Research supported by NIMH and SAMHSA on improving how we screen for and assess suicide risk and intervene in health care settings.
- How to apply this research in clinical practice.
- Ways to seek help for yourself or others.
Featured Experts
- Stephen O’Connor, Ph.D., Chief, Suicide Prevention Research Program, NIMH
- Richard McKeon, Ph.D., M.P.H., Senior Advisor for 988 and Behavioral Health Crisis Office, SAMHSA
- Brian K. Ahmedani, Ph.D. , Director, Center for Health Policy & Health Services Research, Henry Ford Health System