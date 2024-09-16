NIH Women's Health Roundtable: Maternal Mental Health Research
Elevating Women's Voices to Improve Maternal Mental Health
Date and Time
12:00–4:30 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
Elevating Women's Voices to Improve Maternal Mental Health is the third event in the NIH Women’s Health Roundtable Series , which focuses on important women’s health topics, such as maternal mental health, as part of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research . This series was developed as a recommended action in response to the Presidential Memorandum to bring attention to priority topics within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and to disseminate information on federally supported research areas.
The roundtable is also featured in the National Institute of Mental Health’s (NIMH) Office of Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series, which focuses on mental health equity research topics. The event is co-hosted by the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health (ORWH) and NIMH.
The goals of this roundtable are to:
- Spotlight high-priority research areas related to women's mental health during pregnancy and the postpartum period, up to one year following childbirth.
- Share information on how NIMH-supported research advances the development of and access to screening, diagnostics, and preventive and treatment interventions to improve women’s mental health during the perinatal period.
- Explain how maternal mental health research can reduce the burden of mental illnesses that contribute to maternal morbidity and mortality.
- Identify and explore gaps in areas critical to women’s research outlined within the Executive Order on Advancing Women's Health Research and Innovation (EO 14120) and the 2024-2028 NIH-Wide Strategic Plan for Research on the Health of Women .
Registration
This webinar is free, but registration is required .
Sponsored by
NIMH’s Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity and the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health
Contact
For questions, please contact Tamara Lewis Johnson.