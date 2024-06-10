Transforming the understanding
and treatment of mental illnesses.

NIMH Genomics Team 75th Anniversary Webinar: Celebrating Advancements in Psychiatric Genomics

June 10, 2024

Virtual

Overview

As part of the yearlong 75th Anniversary celebration, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) hosted a webinar to explore key advances in genetics and genomics research. Since its establishment, NIMH has recognized the significance of genetics in understanding mental disorders, and has supported research efforts related to gene discovery, functional genomics, and translation to clinical practice.

This webinar brought together four distinguished researchers to shed light on the genetic basis of mental illness, the impact of genetic variation and developmental trajectories in neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders, and the future of translating genetic findings to patient care.

Recording

Read the transcript.

Featured presentations

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, Genomics Team

