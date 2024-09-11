Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series: Cultural Strengths as Protection: Multimodal Findings Using a Community-Engaged Process
1:00–2:30 p.m. ET
This webinar will present a conceptual framework for investigating the impact of cultural factors on mental health within American Indian communities. It will also present emerging findings from community-engaged research in this field. The framework hypothesizes how factors of engagement in traditional culture can protect against negative mental health outcomes. To study these factors, researchers apply multi-modal neuroscience techniques, especially electroencephalography (EEG) and event-related potentials (ERPs).
A critical component of this work is substantial engagement with community partners to inform research at each stage of the process. The presentation features community partners who are currently collaborating on mental health and neuroscience projects. Their dialogue will provide attendees with a community-centered perspective on mental health research, emphasizing the importance of integrating community input, knowledge, and experiences into the scientific discourse. The presentation will feature research from Evan White, Ph.D., that highlights the interplay between cultural practices and mental health within a neuroscience framework.
National Institute of Mental Health, Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity
