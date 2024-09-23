Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series: Mechanisms of Risk and Resilience for Mental Health in Individuals of Mexican Origin
Date and Time
1:30–3:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
Exposure to adversity during childhood and adolescence, including discrimination, socioeconomic disadvantage, and neighborhood risk factors, can increase risk for the development of mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety. Yet many individuals who experience adversity exhibit resilience and do not go on to develop mental illnesses. Understanding the factors that promote resilience can help guide the design of new preventions and interventions. Presenters will discuss risk factors that Mexican-origin individuals may face, including discrimination and acculturation stress. They will also discuss research that examines how factors such as familism, ethnic pride, and temperament can help promote resilience among people of Mexican origin.
About the Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series
The Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity Webinar Series is designed for investigators conducting or interested in conducting research on mental health disparities, women’s mental health, minority mental health, and rural mental health.
Registration
This webinar is free, but registration is required .
Sponsored by
National Institute of Mental Health, Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity
Contact
For questions, please contact Tatiana Meza-Cervera.