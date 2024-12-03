Pre-Application Webinar: Effectiveness and Services Trials
Date
December 3, 2024
Location
Virtual
Overview
This webinar provided the scientific field and NIMH scientific reviewers with updated information on clinical trials, including changes to pilot effectiveness and services research. The webinar covered the following funding opportunities:
- PAR-25-285 Effectiveness Trials to Test Mental Health System Interventions (R61/R33 Clinical Trial Required)
- PAR-25-177 Full-Scale Hybrid Effectiveness-Implementation Trials for Mental Health Interventions (R01 - Clinical Trial Required)
- PAR-25-178 Pilot Hybrid Effectiveness-Implementation Trials for Mental Health Interventions (R01 – Clinical Trial Required)
Recording
Sponsored by
Division of Services and Intervention Research
Contact
Patricia Areán, Ph.D.,