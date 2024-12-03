Transforming the understanding
Pre-Application Webinar: Effectiveness and Services Trials

Date

December 3, 2024

Location

Virtual

Overview

This webinar provided the scientific field and NIMH scientific reviewers with updated information on clinical trials, including changes to pilot effectiveness and services research. The webinar covered the following funding opportunities:

Recording

Read the transcript.

Sponsored by

Division of Services and Intervention Research

Contact

Patricia Areán, Ph.D.,

patricia.arean@nih.gov 

