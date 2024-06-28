Technical Assistance Webinar: Streamlining Mental Health Interventions for Youth Living with HIV in Low-and Middle-Income Countries
A technical assistance webinar was held for prospective applicants of the following Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Streamlining Mental Health Interventions for Youth Living with HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (R01 Clinical Trial Optional) . National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) staff were available to answer questions related to this funding opportunity. Participation in the webinar was optional and not required for a successful application.
There is a practical need to develop streamlined versions of mental health interventions for youth living with HIV (YLWH) that can be feasibly implemented and scaled up in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The purpose of this initiative is to use novel methods to streamline evidence-based mental health interventions for YLWH so that they require fewer resources to deliver while still leading to clinically meaningful improvements in mental health and HIV outcomes.
National Institute of Mental Health, Division of AIDS Research