Transforming the understanding
and treatment of mental illnesses.

Celebrating 75 Years! Learn More >>

Menu

Webinar: Neuroimmune Mechanisms Linking Inflammatory Processes with Cognitive, Social, and Affective Functions

Date and Time

September 13, 2024
11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

This webinar focuses on the complex communication between the nervous and immune systems and how this interaction impacts brain function during development, adulthood, and disease. Researchers have found that immune system activation, particularly in the form of neuroinflammation, can influence cognitive, social, and emotional processing. Despite these findings, the exact mechanisms linking inflammation to changes in brain circuits remain unclear.

The webinar will bring together experts to discuss current research on how inflammatory processes affect the brain, with a focus on understanding how these changes contribute to psychiatric disorders. The goal is to identify key research areas that could lead to new ways of reducing the negative effects of inflammation on mental health.

Registration

This event is free but registration is required .

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, Division of Neuroscience and Basic Behavioral Science

Contact

Questions? Email Cathleen Hsu or Leonardo H. Tonelli, Ph.D.

NIMH Information Resource Center

Available in English and español

Phone:  1-866-615-6464 
Live Online Chat:  Talk to a representative 
Email:  nimhinfo@nih.gov 
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, M-F

Mail:  National Institute of Mental Health 
Office of Science Policy, Planning, and Communications 
6001 Executive Boulevard, MSC 9663 
Bethesda, MD 20892-9663