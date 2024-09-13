Webinar: Neuroimmune Mechanisms Linking Inflammatory Processes with Cognitive, Social, and Affective Functions
Date and Time
11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
This webinar focuses on the complex communication between the nervous and immune systems and how this interaction impacts brain function during development, adulthood, and disease. Researchers have found that immune system activation, particularly in the form of neuroinflammation, can influence cognitive, social, and emotional processing. Despite these findings, the exact mechanisms linking inflammation to changes in brain circuits remain unclear.
The webinar will bring together experts to discuss current research on how inflammatory processes affect the brain, with a focus on understanding how these changes contribute to psychiatric disorders. The goal is to identify key research areas that could lead to new ways of reducing the negative effects of inflammation on mental health.
Registration
This event is free but registration is required .
Sponsored by
National Institute of Mental Health, Division of Neuroscience and Basic Behavioral Science
Contact
Questions? Email Cathleen Hsu or Leonardo H. Tonelli, Ph.D.