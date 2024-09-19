Webinar: Timely and Adaptive Strategies to Optimize Suicide Prevention Interventions
1:00–3:00 p.m. ET
Therapeutic interventions are now being applied in ways that may enhance timely and tailored strategies to address suicide risk. This approach requires ready access to end-user data that informs proactive intervention strategies. This webinar will consider 1) which data sources are best equipped to inform intervention strategies, 2) which intervention aspects should involve tailoring strategies vs. simpler approaches that may be just as effective, and 3) how such approaches can be incorporated into providers’ workflows within a health care setting.
This webinar brings together experts in areas that include passive and active data collection methods, the measurement of social contexts related to suicide risk, and the methodological aspects of Just-in-Time Adaptive Interventions (JITAI). The goal is to provide insights into developing and testing JITAIs for suicide prevention and to offer guidance on incorporating these adaptive interventions into healthcare systems. By participating, attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to advance and implement effective suicide prevention strategies.
National Institute of Mental Health, Division of Services and Intervention Research
This webinar is free, but registration is required
If you need assistance or special accommodations for this event, please email NIMH Events.