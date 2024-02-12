Workshop: Advancing the Science on Peer Support and Suicide Prevention
Peer support services specifically intended to contribute to suicide risk reduction are becoming more prominent in healthcare systems and community settings. Such services can be used to address barriers to receiving proven interventions, while also improving hope, connection, recovery, and empowerment. Despite emerging research on the effectiveness and implementation of these models, there are research gaps that could lead to missed opportunities in optimizing them.
This two-day workshop brought together experts in peer support suicide prevention to discuss relevant conceptual frameworks, recent advances in understanding what worked and for whom, service settings and service-user characteristics that informed intervention strategies across the crisis services continuum, digital and telehealth applications, considerations for youth, and equity considerations. The workshop identified innovative advancements and areas that needed additional research as the field moved forward.
National Institute of Mental Health’s Division of Services and Intervention Research