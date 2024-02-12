Transforming the understanding
Workshop: Advancing the Science on Peer Support and Suicide Prevention

Date

February 8 and February 12, 2024

Location

Virtual

Overview

Peer support services specifically intended to contribute to suicide risk reduction are becoming more prominent in healthcare systems and community settings. Such services can be used to address barriers to receiving proven interventions, while also improving hope, connection, recovery, and empowerment. Despite emerging research on the effectiveness and implementation of these models, there are research gaps that could lead to missed opportunities in optimizing them.

This two-day workshop brought together experts in peer support suicide prevention to discuss relevant conceptual frameworks, recent advances in understanding what worked and for whom, service settings and service-user characteristics that informed intervention strategies across the crisis services continuum, digital and telehealth applications, considerations for youth, and equity considerations. The workshop identified innovative advancements and areas that needed additional research as the field moved forward.

Recordings

Day One

Read the transcript.

Day Two

Read the transcript.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health’s Division of Services and Intervention Research

