National Advisory Mental Health Council Open Policy Session – February 11, 2025
Date and Time
12:00–4:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
The National Advisory Mental Health Council (NAMHC) Open Policy Session provides an opportunity for the mental health research and advocacy communities to stay informed about current National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) programs and priorities.
The Council meeting will be available via the NIH videocast website .
Planned presentations and discussions include:
- Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D., Acting NIMH Director, will present the Director’s Update on the status of NIMH, NIH, and HHS.
- Susan Amara, M.D., Scientific Director, NIMH Intramural Research Program, will provide an update on intramural activities.
- James Churchill, Ph.D., Training Team Co-Lead; NIMH Training Team, will provide an update on NIMH training awards.
- Rashaun Brown, M.S.N., Clinical Informatics Applications Specialist, Office of Clinical Research, will present the Triennial Report of the Inclusion of Women and Minorities in NIMH Research.
- NIMH programmatic staff will discuss concepts for potential future funding initiatives.
Submitting written comments
Written comments may be submitted to NAMHCPublicComment@mail.nih.gov by 12:00 p.m. ET on February 6, 2025. Comments should be 500 words or less. Written comments will be shared with Council members but will not be posted or shared via videocast.
Future Open Policy Sessions
- May 6, 2025
- September 11, 2025
About the National Advisory Mental Health Council
The NAMHC meets three times per year and advises the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health Director, and the NIMH Director on all policies and activities relating to conducting and supporting mental health research, research training, and other NIMH programs. Visit the National Advisory Mental Health Council webpage to learn more about the NAMHC roster, recent and archived council reports, NAMHC workgroups, and past meetings.
Registration
Registration is optional but not required for this session.
Sponsored by
National Institute of Mental Health, Division of Extramural Activities
Contact
Individuals with disabilities who need sign language interpreters or reasonable accommodations to participate in this event should contact Karen Gavin-Evans, Ph.D., at nimh.advisorycouncil@mail.nih.gov. Requests should be made at least 7 days before the event.