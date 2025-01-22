Transforming the understanding
Technical Assistance Webinar: Brain Behavior Quantification and Synchronization Sensor Technologies Funding Opportunity

Date and Time

January 22, 2025
2:00–3:00 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

This technical webinar is for investigators interested in submitting a grant for the Brain Behavior Quantification and Synchronization - Next Generation Sensor Technology Development (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)  funding opportunity.

This funding opportunity is intended to support the development of next generation sensor technologies and bioelectronic devices to further the goals of the Brain Behavior Quantification and Synchronization program of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) BRAIN Initiative.

Sponsored by

National Institute of Mental Health, Division of Data Science and Technology

Registration

This workshop is free, but registration is required. 

Contact

Yvonne Bennett, Ph.D.

yvonne.bennett@nih.gov 

