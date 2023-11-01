2023 Global Mental Health Conference: Research Without Borders
Date and Time
Location
Overview
The 12th Global Mental Health Research Without Borders Conference brings together researchers, innovators, and other scholars from around the globe to highlight findings from cutting-edge science and explore new opportunities for groundbreaking research. The 2023 conference will be held in person. However, selected events may be live-streamed or recorded. If your abstract is accepted, you must present in person. We apologize for any difficulties this might pose to those planning to attend remotely.
There is no registration fee but all participants must register online in advance. Registration will close when the available spaces are filled.
Conference participants are responsible for paying for their airfare, lodging and all other costs associated with attendance.
Conference Objectives
- To provide a premier interdisciplinary space for researchers, practitioners, policymakers, funders, and those with lived experience to meet and share innovative developments in the field of global mental health
- To discuss innovations in the study of social determinants and outcomes of global mental health
- To identify engagement approaches to increase the value, quality, and impact of global mental health research for people with lived experience of mental health challenges, researchers, and end users
- To raise awareness and educate key audiences on the importance of global mental health research, which might allow for greater reach, empowerment, accountability, and mobilization toward the sustainable development goals
- To cultivate the next generation of global mental health researchers with a particular emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (country-led)
- To foster networking and sustainable partnerships among participants and conveners
Workshops
You may only select one workshop to attend.
- Writing a Successful Global Mental Health Research Training Grant for the National Institutes of Health on November 1, 2023 (Organized by NIMH)
- Advancing the Cultural Transferability of Common Measures in Mental Health Sciences on October 31, 2023 (Organized by the International Alliance of Mental Health Research Funders). This workshop will be recorded.
- Connecting Climate Minds: Catalyzing a Global Research Community for Climate Change and Mental Health on November 1, 2023 (Organized by Wellcome)
- Crafting Effective Resumes and Using Professional Social Media for Networking to Unlock Your Career Potential on November 1, 2023 (Organized by NIMH and STEM Career Services)
Research Tracks
- Precision psychiatry/stratification in mental health research
- Climate change and mental health
- Youth mental health and wellbeing
- Data science, data sharing, common data elements
- Health communications
- Decolonization of global mental health
- Suicide prevention
- Innovations in implementation science
Sponsored by
- National Institute of Mental Health
- Grand Challenges Canada
- Wellcome
- International Alliance of Mental Health Research Funders
Registration
This event is free but you must register online in advance.
Contact
For questions about meeting logistics or difficulties registering, please get in touch with: GMHConference@bizzellus.com.
For international attendees requiring visa assistance, please get in touch with Ms. Deysi Martinez via email at deysi.martinez@nih.gov.
More information
- Conference agenda
- Individuals with disabilities who may require sign language and/or reasonable accommodation to participate in this conference should contact GMHConference@bizzellus.com at least 15 days in advance of the conference.