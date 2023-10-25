2023 NIMH James S. Jackson Memorial Award Lecture: The Critical Health Equity Imperative: Five Insights About Reducing Health Inequities From My Research With U.S. Black LGB People and Heterosexual Men

Date and Time October 25, 2023

9:00–11:00 a.m. ET Location Virtual Register for the Event

Overview

The winner of the 2023 James S. Jackson Memorial Award, Lisa Bowleg, Ph.D., M.A., will discuss her research on reducing health inequities.

About Dr. Lisa Bowleg

Dr. Lisa Bowleg is a leading scholar of the application of intersectionality to social and behavioral sciences health research. She is a professor of Applied Social Psychology in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the George Washington University (GW) and a co-director of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Core of the DC Center for AIDS Research (DC CFAR). She is also the founder and president of the Intersectionality Training Institute.

Informed by intersectionality and other critical theoretical frameworks, her mixed methods research projects examine the effects of social-structural stressors (e.g., unemployment, incarceration, police brutality), intersectional stigma and discrimination, and protective factors on the mental, substance use, HIV, and physical health outcomes of U.S. Black men at diverse intersections of socioeconomic status and sexuality. Another program of research examines the effects of intersectional discrimination and protective factors among Black lesbian, gay, and bisexual people in the United States.

About the NIMH James S. Jackson Memorial Award

Established in 2021, the NIMH James S. Jackson Memorial Award honors outstanding researchers who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and leadership in mental health disparities research and excellence in mentorship, influence, and support of trainees.

This award and lecture are named in honor of the late Dr. James S. Jackson, who was the Daniel Katz Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Jackson’s research on race, ethnicity, racism, health, and mental health has had far-reaching impacts on the fields of disparities research and minority mental health. Of particular significance, he authored the National Survey of Black Americans and the National Survey of American Life, which changed the way the field examined and understood Black life and mental health in the United States.

Sponsored by

The Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity