Chemogenetic Innovations in the Manipulation and Monitoring of Labeled Neurons Workshop
- NIH BRAIN Initiative®
Neuroscience Center Building
6001 Executive Boulevard
Rooms C & D
Rockville, MD 20852
The purpose of this BRAIN Initiative® workshop is to bring together chemists, cell biologists, and neuroscientists to discuss what is needed to improve and apply chemogenetics to drive neuroscience forward. The goal is to inform participants about areas of pressing need for neuroscience and limitations of current methods to manipulate neuronal activity or label neurons.
