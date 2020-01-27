Expanding Career Pathways for Youth and Young Adults on the Autism Spectrum: Employment as a Social Determinant of Health

Date/Time: Monday, January 27, 2020, 3:00―4:00 PM EST

Location: Webinar

On January 27, 2020, the National Institute of Mental Health is sponsoring a webinar about expanding career pathways for youth and young adults on the autism spectrum and the importance of employment to health.

The webinar will provide information about supports and resources to improve access to competitive, integrated employment for youth and young adults on the autism spectrum and enhance their career pathways. The discussion will:

Highlight how greater access to work-based learning can increase opportunities for gainful employment.

Share federally funded resources to support access to needed workplace accommodations for people on the autism spectrum.

Emphasize employment as a key social determinant of health and the need to support the physical and mental health of job seekers and employees on the autism spectrum.

Presenter:

Scott Michael Robertson, PhD, Policy Advisor, U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy

Webinar Details:

Registration is not necessary.

Join WebEx Meeting

Meeting number (access code): 621 958 303

Meeting password: NIMH-ASD

Join From a Video System or Application

Dial sip:621958303@nih.webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by Phone

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Tap here to call (mobile phones only, hosts not supported): tel:%2B1-650-479-3208,,*01*621958303%23%23*01*