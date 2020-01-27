Expanding Career Pathways for Youth and Young Adults on the Autism Spectrum: Employment as a Social Determinant of Health
On January 27, 2020, the National Institute of Mental Health is sponsoring a webinar about expanding career pathways for youth and young adults on the autism spectrum and the importance of employment to health.
The webinar will provide information about supports and resources to improve access to competitive, integrated employment for youth and young adults on the autism spectrum and enhance their career pathways. The discussion will:
- Highlight how greater access to work-based learning can increase opportunities for gainful employment.
- Share federally funded resources to support access to needed workplace accommodations for people on the autism spectrum.
- Emphasize employment as a key social determinant of health and the need to support the physical and mental health of job seekers and employees on the autism spectrum.
Scott Michael Robertson, PhD, Policy Advisor, U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy
