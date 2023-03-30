Facebook Live: Bipolar Disorder in Adults
Date and Time
1:00–1:30 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
In recognition of World Bipolar Day, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting a Facebook Live event on bipolar disorder in adults.
People with bipolar disorder experience unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. Although symptoms may come and go, bipolar disorder usually requires lifelong treatment and does not go away on its own. Bipolar disorder can be an important factor in suicide, job loss, ability to function, and family discord. However, proper treatment can lead to better functioning and improved quality of life.
During the event, NIMH experts Francis J. McMahon, M.D., chief of the Human Genetics Branch, and Kathleen R. Merikangas, Ph.D., chief of the Genetic Epidemiology Research Branch, will lead a discussion on the signs and symptoms, risk factors, treatments, and the latest NIMH-supported research in this area.
Registration
No registration is required for this free event. Watch the live event on NIMH’s Facebook page.
More Information
- A Facebook account is not required to watch, but it is to ask questions.
- The event will be archived on NIMH’s website and Facebook page so you can access it after the event.
- Sign language interpreters will be provided.
Note: NIMH experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988; Llame al 988 (para ayuda en español).