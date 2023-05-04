Facebook Live: Understanding Schizophrenia
Date and Time
1:00–1:30 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
In recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting a Facebook Live event on schizophrenia.
Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. It’s important to know how to recognize the symptoms of schizophrenia and seek help as early as possible. Effective treatment can help people with schizophrenia engage in school or work, maintain meaningful personal relationships, and enjoy independent, fulfilling lives.
During the event, NIMH experts Robert Heinssen, Ph.D., ABPP, senior advisor for learning health care research and practice, and Sarah E. Morris, Ph.D., chief of the Adult Psychopathology and Psychosocial Interventions Research Branch, will lead a discussion on the signs and symptoms of schizophrenia, risk factors, treatments, as well as the latest NIMH-supported research on schizophrenia.
Registration
No registration is required for this free event. Watch the live event on NIMH’s Facebook page.
More Information
- A Facebook account is not required to watch, but it is to ask questions.
- The event will be archived on NIMH’s website and Facebook page so you can access it after the event.
- Sign language interpreters will be provided.
Note: NIMH experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988; Llame al 988 (para ayuda en español).