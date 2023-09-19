Facebook Live: Youth Suicide Prevention
Date and Time
2:00–2:30 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting a Facebook Live event on youth suicide prevention.
Suicide is a leading cause of death among young people in the United States. A new NIMH-supported study found that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic increased youth suicide rates, and the impact varied by sex, age, race, and ethnicity. Findings such as these highlight the critical need for better ways to understand and prevent suicide in youth and adolescents.
During the event, NIMH experts Lisa M. Horowitz, Ph.D., M.P.H., pediatric psychologist and senior associate scientist in the Intramural Research Program, and Stephen O’Connor, Ph.D., chief of the Suicide Prevention Research Program, will lead a discussion on how to talk to youth about suicide risk, how to identify the warning signs of suicide, risk factors for suicide, and NIMH-supported research on interventions for youth suicide prevention.
Registration
No registration is required for this free event. Watch the live event on NIMH’s Facebook page .
More Information
- A Facebook account is not required to watch, but it is to ask questions.
- The event will be archived on NIMH’s website and Facebook page so you can access it after the event.
- Sign language interpreters will be provided.
Note: NIMH experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline . Call or text 988; Llame al 988 (para ayuda en español).