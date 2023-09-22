Genes to Mental Health Network Open Session Meeting
Date and Time
8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
The Genes to Mental Health (G2MH) Network initiative was established in 2019 under RFA-MH-19-200 and RFA-MH-19-201 . The program aims to investigate the behavioral and cognitive symptoms in individuals with rare genetic variants that confer a high risk for neurodevelopmental psychiatric disorders for characterizing genotype-to-phenotype relationships.
During the annual meeting, this open session will feature research progress presentations from the G2MH Network investigators.
Sponsored by
Registration
Contact
