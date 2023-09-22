Transforming the understanding
Genes to Mental Health Network Open Session Meeting

Date and Time

September 26, 2023
8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. ET

Location

Virtual

Overview

The Genes to Mental Health (G2MH) Network initiative was established in 2019 under RFA-MH-19-200  and RFA-MH-19-201 . The program aims to investigate the behavioral and cognitive symptoms in individuals with rare genetic variants that confer a high risk for neurodevelopmental psychiatric disorders for characterizing genotype-to-phenotype relationships.

During the annual meeting, this open session will feature research progress presentations from the G2MH Network investigators.

Sponsored by

Division is the Division of Translational Research

Registration

This event is free, but you must register to attend  by September 22, 2023.

Contact

For questions or reasonable accommodation requests, please email Lora Bingaman at lora.bingaman@nih.gov.

More information

NIMH Information Resource Center

Available in English and español

Phone:  1-866-615-6464 
Live Online Chat:  Talk to a representative 
Email:  nimhinfo@nih.gov 
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, M-F

Mail:  National Institute of Mental Health 
Office of Science Policy, Planning, and Communications 
6001 Executive Boulevard, MSC 9663 
Bethesda, MD 20892-9663

