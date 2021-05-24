Human Mobility and HIV Workshop
Date/Time: –
Location: Virtual
Sponsored by: NIMH Division of AIDS Research
The world’s displaced populations are at record highs, human trafficking is increasingly a global problem, and migration pressures are increasing for many, particularly those living in the lowest-resource settings. NIMH will convene a two-day virtual workshop on human mobility in diverse global populations from May 24-25, 2021. Topics will include:
- Methodological approaches to understanding mobility patterns
- Lessons learned from humanitarian settings
- Implications for the development of HIV interventions
The workshop will bring together a diverse set of researchers and advocates to share knowledge and lessons learned, evaluate the state of the science, and identify future research directions.
Registration
Registration for this free online event is required.
More Information