Human Mobility and HIV Workshop

Date/Time: May 24, 2021 – May 25, 2021

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: NIMH Division of AIDS Research

The world’s displaced populations are at record highs, human trafficking is increasingly a global problem, and migration pressures are increasing for many, particularly those living in the lowest-resource settings. NIMH will convene a two-day virtual workshop on human mobility in diverse global populations from May 24-25, 2021. Topics will include:

Methodological approaches to understanding mobility patterns

Lessons learned from humanitarian settings

Implications for the development of HIV interventions

The workshop will bring together a diverse set of researchers and advocates to share knowledge and lessons learned, evaluate the state of the science, and identify future research directions.

Registration

Registration for this free online event is required.

More Information

https://www.humanmobilityandhiv.org/