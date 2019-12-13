Making Health Care Transition Work for Youth with Autism: Youth and Parent Perspectives and National Resources

Date/Time: Friday, December 13, 2019, 2:00―3:00 PM EST

Location: Webinar

On December 13, 2019, the National Institute of Mental Health is sponsoring a webinar about transitioning from pediatric to adult health care for youth with autism.

This webinar will feature a parent and daughter discussing their experiences and perspectives about making the health care transition.

Topics will include:

What information and help from your health care provider would be most useful,

Concerns about making the shift to adult care, and

Suggestions for health care providers of pediatric and adult patients to make the transition a better process for youth and young adults with autism and their caregivers.

This webinar will also provide new and useful resources available at Got Transition, the national resource center on health care transition supported by the federal Maternal and Child Health Bureau , Health Resources and Services Administration.

Presenters:

Allysa and Lauren Ware, Family Voices

Sarah McLellan, Maternal and Child Health Bureau, Health Resources and Services Administration, HHS

Peggy McManus, Got Transition/The National Alliance to Advance Adolescent Health

Webinar details

Registration is not necessary.

Date: Friday, December 13, 2019

Time: 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

