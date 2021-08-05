Navigating a Neuroscience Career for Scientists of Color

Date/Time: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 11:00–12:15 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: The NIMH Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity

About the Webinar:

As a funder and leader in mental health research, NIMH recognizes its role and responsibilities in enhancing the diversity of the biomedical workforce. NIMH aims to support talented investigators from diverse backgrounds who contribute to transforming our understanding and treatment of mental illnesses. Young investigators must see successful role models in the field.

This webinar will familiarize the audience with a rising star in neuroscience, Dr. Damien Fair, who has more than a dozen active grants, more than 80 peer-reviewed papers, and nearly two dozen awards and fellowships, including a 2013 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.

Dr. Fair will describe his academic journey and the traits that have made him one of the most productive and sought-after collaborators in the field of brain imaging.

About the Speaker:

Dr. Damien Fair is currently a founding co-director of the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain and professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Fair’s research focuses on mechanisms and principles that underlie child and adolescent brain development. The majority of his work uses functional MRI and resting-state functional connectivity MRI to assess typical and atypical populations. His research focuses on translational studies of developmental neuropsychiatric disorders like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism.

Dr. Fair’s work cuts across human and animal models, using non-invasive tools to test the feasibility of various functional and structural MRI techniques across species. He has published more than 100 articles in high-impact research journals, including Nature Neuroscience, Molecular Psychiatry, Neuron, PLoS, PNAS, Science, and Psychological Science.

Registration:

Registration for this free online event is required.

More Information:

www.odwdwebinars.org