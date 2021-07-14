Neurologic and Psychiatric Effects of SARS-CoV-2 Meeting

Date/Time: July 14, 2021 – July 15, 2021

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: NIMH’s Division of AIDS Research

The NIMH, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and National Institute on Aging are conducting a virtual meeting on the neurologic and psychiatric effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection from July 14-15, 2021.

There is emerging data that in as high as 30% of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, neurologic and psychiatric symptoms are observed. A majority of patients also develop loss of smell and taste, myalgias, and fatigue or malaise. Many patients also experience Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC).

This meeting will examine emerging data related to neurologic and psychiatric complications of SARS-CoV-2 infection and possible interactions with other central nervous system (CNS) infections such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). A panel will discuss future research gaps and priorities, particularly regarding long-term neurologic and psychiatric complications in relation to PASC.

Registration

Registration for this free online event is required.

More information

https://neurocovidpasc.org/