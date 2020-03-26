NIMH Facebook Live Event: Bipolar Disorder in Adolescents and Young Adults

Date/Time: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 12:00―12:30 PM EDT

In recognition of World Bipolar Day, NIMH is hosting a Facebook Live event on bipolar disorder in adolescents and young adults on Wednesday, March 26, 2020, from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET.

Bipolar disorder is not the same as the typical ups and downs every kid goes through. The mood swings are more extreme and accompanied by changes in sleep, energy level, and the ability to think clearly. While bipolar disorder is far less common than depression in adolescents, it can be extremely impairing and is associated with a high risk for suicide if untreated. Bipolar disorder can be particularly difficult to diagnose in adolescents as they are already experiencing mood swings related to puberty and hormonal changes, and the symptoms of bipolar disorder often mirror those of other mental disorders like attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

During the Facebook Live event, clinical psychologist and chief of the Child and Adolescent Psychosocial Interventions Research Program at NIMH, Mary Rooney, Ph.D., will discuss the signs and symptoms, proper diagnosis, and treatments for bipolar disorder in adolescents and young adults.

Facebook viewers will also have a chance to ask questions live, so follow NIMH on Facebook and read below for more information on how to participate.

Participating is easy.

Visit NIMH’s Facebook page a few minutes before 12:00 p.m. ET on March 26.

Refresh your page at 12:00 p.m. ET to watch the live video discussion, it will begin on the hour.

Click on the video. Make sure it is unmuted by using the volume controls at the bottom of the video.

Type your questions into the comments section below the video. NIMH experts will answer questions and provide resources after the event. You will need a Facebook account to ask questions.

Note: The experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult with a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp.

