NIMH Genomics Team 75th Anniversary Webinar: Celebrating Advancements in Psychiatric Genomics
Date and Time
11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. ET
Location
Overview
As part of the yearlong 75th Anniversary celebration, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is hosting a webinar to explore key advances in genetics and genomics research. Since its establishment, NIMH has recognized the significance of genetics in understanding mental disorders, and has supported research efforts related to gene discovery, functional genomics, and translation to clinical practice.
This webinar brings together four distinguished researchers to shed light on the genetic basis of mental illness, the impact of genetic variation and developmental trajectories in neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders, and the future of translating genetic findings to patient care.
Featured presentations
- The Psychiatric Genomics Consortium: Deep Dives into the Fundamentals
Patrick Sullivan, M.D., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ; Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden
Dr. Sullivan will describe the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, a highly impactful initiative that has led to fundamental insights about the genetic basis of mental illness.
- Precision Health for Neurodevelopmental/Psychiatric Disorders
Christa Martin, Ph.D., F.A.C.M.G., Geisinger Health System
Dr. Martin will talk about both basic and clinical aspects of psychiatric disorders. Dr. Martin is also a principal investigator of the Genes to Mental Health Network, which focuses on understanding the role of genetic variation in rare neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders.
- Developmental Trajectories in Common Neuropsychiatric Disorders Modeled in Organoids
Flora Vaccarino, M.D., Yale University
Dr. Vaccarino of the PsychENCODE Consortium will describe molecular studies and developmental trajectories of mental illness.
- Putting Genetics to Work in Psychiatric Care
Francis McMahon, M.D., National Institute of Mental Health Intramural Research Program
Dr. McMahon from the Human Genetics Branch of the NIMH intramural research program will describe exciting directions of relating genomics findings to patient care.
Sponsored by
National Institute of Mental Health, Genomics Team
Registration
This workshop is free, but registration is required .
Contact
Please contact Miri Gitik, Ph.D., Lora Bingaman, or Nicole Miko with any questions.