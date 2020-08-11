NIMH Instagram Event: Anxiety and Stress in Children and Adolescents

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 1:00―1:30 PM ET

Occasional stress and anxiety are expected parts of everyday life, but for those who suffer from an anxiety disorder, the anxiety does not go away and can get worse over time if not treated. Going back to school can be stressful, especially with the added uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Learning what causes or triggers your stress and what coping techniques work for you can help reduce your anxiety and improve your transition back to school.

With a new school year approaching, NIMH is hosting a live question and answer session on its Instagram story. During this event, you will be able to ask Krystal Lewis, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist at NIMH, questions you may have about stress or anxiety in children and adolescents.

Participating is easy.

To participate and/or follow the chat, you must have an Instagram account.

Visit @NIMHgov and ask questions via our Instagram story by clicking on the designated question sticker on August 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Follow @NIMHgov on Instagram for updates on the chat and other information about mental health research.

The chat will be archived in NIMH’s story highlights so you can access it after the event is over.

Note: The experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult with a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp.