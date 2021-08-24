NIMH Instagram Event: Back to School — Coping with the Pandemic and Re-Entry Stress

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 2:00–2:30 PM ET

Location: NIMH’s Instagram Page

Whether in-person or virtually, going back to school can be stressful for students, parents, and teachers—especially while navigating a pandemic. Live on Instagram, Krystal Lewis, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist at NIMH, will discuss causes or triggers of stress and share coping techniques to help reduce anxiety and improve the transition back to school. Dr. Lewis will also answer questions about stress and anxiety in children and adolescents.

Participating is easy.

To watch the live discussion or ask questions, you must have an Instagram

You can watch the discussion on NIMH’s Instagram

The discussion will be archived on NIMH’s Instagram page so you can access it after the event is over.

Note: The experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult with a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255); En español 1-888-628-9454.