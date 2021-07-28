NIMH James Jackson Memorial Award Lecture: “Black Mental Health, Mentoring, and Health Equity: A Love Supreme”

Date/Time: July 28, 2021

Location: Virtual

Sponsored by: The NIMH Disparities Team and the NIMH Office for Disparities Research and Workforce Diversity

About the Lecture:

This lecture marks the launch of the NIMH James Jackson Memorial Award.

During the lecture, the inaugural award winner, Dr. Enrique W. Neblett, Jr. will discuss how his current research, mentoring, and community engagement advances the fields of mental health disparities and minority mental health.

About Dr. Neblett:

Enrique W. Neblett, Jr., is a Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and Associate Director of the Detroit Community-Academic Urban Research Center. He is one of the leading U.S. scholars in the area of racism and health, with a particular focus on understanding how racism-related stress influences the mental and physical health of young Black Americans. In his newest line of research, he conducts community-based participatory research with an eye toward developing and implementing interventions, programs, and policies that can: 1) address the mental health consequences of individual, cultural, and structural racism; 2) improve health; and 3) promote health equity.

About the NIMH James Jackson Memorial Award:

The NIMH James Jackson Memorial Award recognizes an outstanding researcher who has demonstrated exceptional individual achievement and leadership in mental health disparities research and excellence in mentorship, influence, and support of students, particularly Black, Indigenous, and other people of color.

This award and lecture are named in honor of the late Dr. James Jackson, who was the Daniel Katz Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Jackson’s research on race, ethnicity, racism, health, and mental health has had far-reaching impacts on the fields of disparities research and minority mental health. Of particular significance, he authored the National Survey of Black Americans and the National Survey of American Life, which changed the way the field examined and understood Black life and mental health in the United States.

Registration:

Registration for this free online event is required.

More Information:

https://www.odwdwebinars.org/