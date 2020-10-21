NIMH Livestream Event: Managing Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children and Adolescents

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 1:00―1:30 PM ET

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a disorder that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors. A person with ADHD may also be restless and almost constantly active. Although the symptoms of ADHD begin in childhood, ADHD can continue through adolescence and adulthood. ADHD can have a significant impact on social and family relationships, as well as schoolwork. Children and adolescents with ADHD may face extra challenges dealing with changes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In observance of ADHD Awareness Month, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will host a livestream event on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET. Mary Rooney, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and chief of the Child and Adolescent Psychosocial Interventions Research Program at NIMH, will discuss signs, symptoms, treatments, current research, and tips for helping children and adolescents manage ADHD during the pandemic.

Watch the livestream event on NIMH's Facebook or Twitter feeds.

Follow NIMH on Facebook or Twitter for updates on the livestream event and other information about mental health research.

Refresh NIMH's Facebook or Twitter feeds at 1 p.m. ET on October 21st to watch the livestream discussion.

The livestream will be archived on NIMH’s website and Facebook page so you can access it after the event is over.

Note: The experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult with a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454.