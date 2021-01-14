NIMH Livestream Event: Managing Stress and Anxiety
Date/Time:
Everyone experiences stress from time to time, and it is normal to experience a range of emotions, including fear, anxiety, and grief. However, long-term stress can impact your health. The added uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is also stressful for many people.
People who suffer from anxiety disorders may also be experiencing a heightened level of anxiety. For those who suffer from an anxiety disorder, the anxiety does not go away and can get worse over time if not treated.
To kick-off the new year, the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) will host a livestream event on managing stress and anxiety on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET. During this event, Krystal Lewis, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist at NIMH, will discuss coping techniques on how to maintain your mental health during the pandemic and when to get professional help.
Participating is easy.
- Watch the livestream event on NIMH’s Facebook or Twitter feeds. You must have either a Facebook or Twitter account to watch.
- Follow NIMH on Facebook or Twitter for updates on the livestream event and other information about mental health research.
- Refresh NIMH’s Facebook or Twitter feeds at 1 p.m. ET on January 14 to watch the livestream discussion.
The livestream will be archived on NIMH’s website and Facebook page so you can access it after the event is over.
Note: The experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult with a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454.