NIMH Livestream Event on Borderline Personality Disorder

Date/Time: Friday, May 21, 2021, 1:30–2:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

In recognition of National Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month in May, NIMH is hosting a livestream event on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. ET.

Borderline personality disorder is an illness marked by an ongoing pattern of varying moods, self-image, and behavior. These symptoms often result in impulsive actions and problems in relationships. People with borderline personality disorder may experience intense episodes of anger, depression, and anxiety that can last from a few hours to days. Borderline personality disorder is also associated with a significantly higher rate of self-harm and suicidal behavior than those without the disorder.

Stephen O’Connor, Ph.D., chief of the Suicide Prevention Research Program in the NIMH Division of Services and Intervention Research, will moderate the discussion with NIMH grantees Stephanie D. Stepp, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology at the University of Pittsburgh, and Shireen L. Rizvi, Ph.D., ABPP, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at Rutgers University. Experts will discuss the signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatments, and the latest research on borderline personality disorder. Also, experts will discuss some of the challenges that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has presented for individuals living with borderline personality disorder and other mental illnesses.

Participating is easy.

Watch the livestream event on NIMH’s Facebook or Twitter feeds. You must have either a Facebook or Twitter account to watch.

Follow NIMH on Facebook or Twitter for updates on the livestream event and other information about mental health research.

Refresh NIMH’s Facebook or Twitter feeds at 1:30 p.m. ET on May 21 to watch the livestream discussion.

The livestream will be archived on NIMH’s website and Facebook page so you can access it after the event is over.

Note: The experts cannot provide specific medical advice or referrals. Please consult with a qualified health care provider for diagnosis, treatment, and answers to your personal questions. If you need help finding a provider, visit www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454.